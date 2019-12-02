Truck being sought in deadly Iredell County hit-and-run

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A bicyclist struck and killed in Statesville Thursday night has been identified by officials as 30-year-old Matthew Franklin Redden. Investigators are still searching for a driver in the hit-and-run.
The deadly incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on US 64 near Barry Oak Road.
Troopers say Redden was traveling east when he was struck behind by a pickup truck, knocked into the opposite lane and struck by a SUV. The SUV immediately stopped and the pickup continued driving, troopers say.
Troopers are searching for the pickup truck, described as a dark-colored 1994-2002 Dodge Ram with a loud exhaust and a lift. The truck may have damage to the front side and headlight area.
Redden was wearing dark clothing and was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and occupants in the SUV were not hurt.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or the Highway Patrol Communications Center at 828-466-5500.
