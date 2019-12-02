Salisbury Police to announce new details in decades old murder case

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A murder that has haunted the Salisbury community for 35 years is once again in the headlines, only this time, police say they have new information to share.
According to a press release, Salisbury Police will hold a press conference at 11 am on Tuesday to “reveal limited, but relevant details regarding DNA results in the 1984 Reesa Trexler cold case murder.”
Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.
"She was a warm soul and I truly believe that this world has truly missed out on not having her here," said Reesa's best friend, Beth Davis. "I would love for Reesa's killer to be found. I think that her justice is way overdue, I think the community needs to put this to rest."
No one has ever been charged in the case, but that doesn't mean investigators have stopped working on it.
“The case has always been an open case,” said Lt. Greg Beam. “We continue to look at it as we have new leads to come in.”
In recent months, Sgt. Travis Shulenburger with the Salisbury Police Department has been looking into the case.
In late 2018, Sgt. Shulenburger said that he had sent evidence to the crime lab. Some of the items include evidence that was tested in 1984, and items that were never tested.
Shulenburger thinks that current crime solving technology that was not available in the 1980’s could produce information that would lead to a break in the case.
“I really want to clear this case for the family,” Shulenburger said.
WBTV will be covering the press conference and will update the story as soon as information is released.
