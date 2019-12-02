Performance Racing’s Doug Rice, a Salisbury native, honored for broadcasting work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury native Doug Rice, the long-time anchor voice for the Performance Racing Network, is being honored with the North Carolina Motorsports Association Jim Hunter Memorial Media Award for his “outstanding work in broadcasting.”
Rice is President of PRN, and anchors the NASCAR broadcasts on the nationwide network. Rice also hosts other PRN programs, and has also been part of the radio coverage team for the Indy 500.
Known to many in the local area, Rice is a Salisbury native and was a morning show host on WSTP and WRDX Radio in Salisbury. His career has also included play-by-play of high school sports and Catawba College sports.
He will be honored during the NC Motorsports Industry Awards on Jan 28, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.