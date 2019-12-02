Haas named Grand Marshal for Kannapolis Christmas Parade

In 1996 he was instrumental in advocating and securing funding for the construction of the Kannapolis Train Station which is the only Amtrak location in Cabarrus County. He was one of the first people to support the minor league baseball stadium at its location on Lane Street and received a $40,000 grant from U.S. Tobacco for its construction. As a member of the Partners for Progress he led the effort for the liquor by the drink referendum in the City.