First Alert: Winter Storm Warning issued for NC mountain counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Ashe, Watauga, and Avery Counties through 7AM Tuesday. It will be windy and cold in the mountains with snow showers through the day and into tonight.
Accumulation looks to be on the low side around the population centers of Boone and Blowing Rock, with a dusting to perhaps as much as 3 inches (on non-road surfaces) in elevations lower than 4500 feet. Snow totals of 4 to 10 inches - or more – are in the forecast for elevations higher than 4500 feet (such as Grandfather Mountain and the ski resorts).
Also, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains and northern foothills through Noon Tuesday, with winds of 15 to 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph. The Piedmont and Charlotte Metro area won’t see any snow, but it will be breezy and chilly today with highs only in the lower 50s despite a good deal of sunshine.
Tonight will be much colder than recent nights with low temperatures in the upper 20s.
There will be a period of high clouds mixing in with sunshine Tuesday with afternoon readings holding in the lower 50s, well below-average for this time of the year.
Dry weather all across the WBTV viewing area is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures rebounding to the upper 50s for the Piedmont, but only middle 40s for the mountains. Mostly cloudy skies develop Friday and the day could bring a couple of showers as well. High temperatures in the mid 50s are in the forecast for Friday.
The weekend looks to start off dry with plenty of sunshine Saturday before a few more rain showers return on Sunday. High temperatures look to stay in the low to mid-50s.
Keep warm and have a great start to your week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
