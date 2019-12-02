Christmasville in Rock Hill kicks off Thursday. Here are 10 events not to miss.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Amanda Harris/Rock Hill Herald) - Rock Hill will become a winter wonderland starting Thursday.
Christmasville, Rock Hill’s holiday festival, is Dec. 5-8. The festival features appearances from Santa and Mrs. Clause, arts and crafts, concerts, a winter carnival, rides and other activities.
Here are 10 events not to miss:
Winthrop tree lighting: Before the floats start rolling, Winthrop University will kick off the holiday season with the 84th annual tree lighting. From 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Tillman front lawn, residents can enjoy hot cocoa, cider and cookies while watching a performance by the RockHettes. The Rock Hill parade follows.
City of Rock Hill Christmas parade: The Rock Hill Christmas Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Oakland Ave. from Cherry Rd. to Union Ave. will be closed to general traffic starting at 2 p.m.
Take a ride on the Holly Trolley: From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 7, festival participants can hop on and off the Holly Trolley while they grab dinner or complete their holiday shopping. Trolley riders will be invited to sing along to Christmas carols. Rides are free. The trolley makes seven stops on a continuous loop through Old Town. Visit christmasvillerockhill.com for more information and a ride map.
Ice skating: The Founders Holiday Ice rink is open through Jan. 20, 2020. The cost is $10 and covers skate rental and up to two hours on the ice. Hours vary.
Fezziwig Ball: A night of drinks, dancing and dinner awaits those who attend the 2019 Fezziwig Ball in McBryde Hall at Winthrop University. The ball is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 7. The event benefits the Early Learning Partnership of York County, Rock Hill’s Miracle Park and the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation.
Artisan and Craft market: Starting Dec. 6, residents can get holiday shopping done early and support local vendors at the Christmasville Artisan and Craft Market. The market, at the corner of Caldwell and Main Streets, includes more than 50 vendors. The market is open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8.
Breakfast with Jim Shore: Award-winning artist Jim Shore grew up in rural South Carolina and takes inspiration from traditional American folk art. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 6 enjoy breakfast and conversation with the artist whose work has been applied to Disney characters and products sold around the world. The event is on the second floor at the Gettys Art Center, 201 E. Main Street in Rock Hill. Cost is $30 per person and tickets are limited.
Reading with author Annette Laing: Laing will bring her books, “The Snipesville Chronicles,” to life with costumes, songs and artifacts. Laing will sign copies of her books. The free event is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rock Hill City Council Chambers, 155 Johnston St. Registration is required to attend.
Art workshops for all ages: Each day of Christmasville offers the chance for children and adults to create something with their own hands. Families can make ornaments, holiday watercolor cards, wreaths and holiday centerpieces.
Live entertainment: Enjoy live shows each day at Christmasville’s stages, in local restaurants and from roving artists in the festival streets. For a full list, visit the Christmasville website.
For a complete list of events, visit christmasvillerockhill.com.