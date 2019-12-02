Christmasville in Rock Hill kicks off Thursday. Here are 10 events not to miss.

Breakfast with Jim Shore: Award-winning artist Jim Shore grew up in rural South Carolina and takes inspiration from traditional American folk art. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 6 enjoy breakfast and conversation with the artist whose work has been applied to Disney characters and products sold around the world. The event is on the second floor at the Gettys Art Center, 201 E. Main Street in Rock Hill. Cost is $30 per person and tickets are limited.