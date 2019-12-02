Charlotte 49ers to play in the Bahamas Bowl

“We are ecstatic to accept an invitation to play in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl,” said 49ers head coach Will Healy in a press release provided by the Charlotte 49ers athletic department. “It means so much to me that this group, especially our outstanding seniors — our Gold Standard — will have a chance to play together one more time. To do it in paradise? We couldn’t ask for anything more. Nothing will ever change the fact that this team was the first to go to a bowl game in Charlotte Football history. That’s incredible, and I am so proud of everyone who worked so hard to make this a reality.”