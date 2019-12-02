Charlotte 49ers to play in the Bahamas Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 2019 has been a history making year for the Charlotte 49ers football program and on December 20th, it will culmenate in the Bahamas.
On Sunday, the 49ers accepted a bid to play in the Bahamas Bowl. It will the the program’s first ever bowl game.
The (7-5) Niners will take on (7-5) Buffalo at 2 P.M. at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.
“We are ecstatic to accept an invitation to play in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl,” said 49ers head coach Will Healy in a press release provided by the Charlotte 49ers athletic department. “It means so much to me that this group, especially our outstanding seniors — our Gold Standard — will have a chance to play together one more time. To do it in paradise? We couldn’t ask for anything more. Nothing will ever change the fact that this team was the first to go to a bowl game in Charlotte Football history. That’s incredible, and I am so proud of everyone who worked so hard to make this a reality.”
The Niners take a 5 game winning streak into their bowl match up. At 7-5, this is the first ever winning season in the 7 year history of Niners football.
They also finished 5-3 in Conference USA play which is their best ever record in the conference.
This is Buffalo’s 4th ever bowl game. They are 0-3 all time in post season bowl play so one of these programs will win their first ever bowl game.
“As proud as we are to be in this position after five consecutive wins, we aren’t satisfied,” Healy added. “We’ve been saying for weeks that our goal is to win a bowl game, not just to qualify for one. So we’ll have to work hard in the coming weeks to prepare for an excellent Buffalo team. But we are so excited to have this challenge and an opportunity to share a bowl experience together.”
