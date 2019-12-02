Beaufort Co. authorities seek public’s help with information in cold case

Witnesses say Escobedo may have been trying to leave the country after the incident. His last known whereabouts was on the South Side of Savannah, where witnesses confirmed they saw him several hours after Almazan’s disappeared. Deputies say the same witnesses observed what appeared to be fingernail scratches on the side of Escobedo’s face. Witnesses also said Escobedo purchased a ticket at the Savannah Airport to Guatemala. He never showed up for the flight.