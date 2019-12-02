Beaufort Co. authorities seek public’s help with information in cold case

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a cold case. They’re looking for a woman who has been missing since December 2013.
Deputies say Margarita Gonzalez-Almazan was reported missing from her Bluffton home on December 1, 2013, after an argument she had with her boyfriend Osman Galicia-Escobedo.
Deputies say they saw signs of a struggle inside the home and her cell phone was found on the side of the road off Highway 170 near the Lemon Island Bridge.
Witnesses say Escobedo may have been trying to leave the country after the incident. His last known whereabouts was on the South Side of Savannah, where witnesses confirmed they saw him several hours after Almazan’s disappeared. Deputies say the same witnesses observed what appeared to be fingernail scratches on the side of Escobedo’s face. Witnesses also said Escobedo purchased a ticket at the Savannah Airport to Guatemala. He never showed up for the flight.
Federal authorities were contacted to attempt to locate Escobedo in Guatemala but they were unable to locate him.
If you have any information regarding this unsolved cold case, contact Major Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402, 843-816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or Crimestoppers.
A $5,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in any Beaufort County Cold Case.
