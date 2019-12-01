Woman killed in South Carolina crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 21-year-old South Carolina woman was killed when her car ran off the road in McConnells on Saturday.
The wreck occurred around 7:40 p.m., on Highway 321 near Bryson Park. Tempest Sadha Davis Evans was driving a four-door Kia sedan when she drove off the left side of the road, struck road signs and overturned down an embankment, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Evans died at the scene.
Troopers say Evans wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Officials will conduct toxicology testing on Evans, and the crash is still under investigation by Highway Patrol and the York County Sheriff’s Office.
