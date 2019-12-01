Local charities to score big with grants from Speedway Children’s Charities

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - It is truly the most wonderful time of the year for dozens of local non-profits that provide services for children in the area. On Monday, the annual event takes place where Speedway Childrens Charities makes grant donations.
The Charlotte Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities will host a grant distribution ceremony to celebrate raising money for local charities. More than 250 area children associated with the grant recipient organizations will meet Santa, enjoy snacks and tour Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out.
In 2018, SCC distributed $1,040,350 in grants - a record annual amount - to 100 charitable organizations located throughout the Charlotte region.
The Charlotte chapter’s 2018 contributions represent a sizable increase of more than $88,000 from the 2017 mark. Since its inception in 1982, the Speedway Children’s Charities Charlotte chapter has raised more than $13 million through a variety of annual fundraising events to support children with everything from educational support to the basic need of a coat or meal.
The Charlotte chapter of SCC is one of eight that are located at each of the Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI) racing facilities. Over the years, SCC has awarded in excess of $55.3 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.
The grant distribution takes place Monday at 4:30 at the Speedway Christmas Village (Xfinity Series garage) in the infield at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
