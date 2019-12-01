Grading the Carolina Panthers in their fourth straight loss, this time to Washington

F: Washington’s Derrius Guice had a 60-yard gain in the first half that was the latest of many examples how bad the Panthers’ rush defense is. There was no trickery, just a power run up the middle, and had Eric Reid not made a saving tackle, Guice might have gone all the way to the end zone. Then, Adrian Peterson gained 25 yards on a single play between the tackles after a Panthers punt started possession on the 1-yard line. Washington had 153 yards on the ground in the first three quarters, and it kept getting worse.