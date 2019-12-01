First Alert for Sunday morning. WET start to the day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will see improving conditions from the wet start to your Sunday. The heaviest rain continues to head for eastern NC and SC. The wind will be gusty at times through the afternoon. It will be mild though. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight, we will focus our attention on the mountains. After the initial cold front moves through, another upper level disturbance will move through and bring precipitation as temperatures drop. We could see snow showers from this evening into Monday. While accumulations don’t look earth-shattering, many places could pick up ½” to about 2”. The highest mountains could even get a little more than that. It could certainly cause travel issues on Monday morning. The winds will be picking up too. There is a Wind Advisory for gusts up to 50mph from 7pm this evening to noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the same time for Avery County.
For the rest of us, the week ahead looks fairly quiet. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday. We will be in the mid to upper 50s for the rest of the week. Rain chances will stay low the whole time.
Have a great Sunday! Safe travels if you’re heading home after the long holiday weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
