First Alert for Sunday morning. WET start to the day!

Tonight, we will focus our attention on the mountains. After the initial cold front moves through, another upper level disturbance will move through and bring precipitation as temperatures drop. We could see snow showers from this evening into Monday. While accumulations don’t look earth-shattering, many places could pick up ½” to about 2”. The highest mountains could even get a little more than that. It could certainly cause travel issues on Monday morning. The winds will be picking up too. There is a Wind Advisory for gusts up to 50mph from 7pm this evening to noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the same time for Avery County.