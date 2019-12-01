Crews working to control three alarm fire at Salisbury business

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are working to control a fire at a local business in Salisbury Saturday night.
WBTV has learned that the fire took place at the Carpet Queen in the 800 block of W. Innes Street.
Firefighters on the scene declared the blaze to be a three alarm fire and were actively fighting it as of 9:15 p.m.
No one was inside the business at the time of the fire, according to officials. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the building. Several people driving on W. Innes saw the smoke and called 911.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.