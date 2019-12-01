Construction worker dies after falling from warehouse roof, SC coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (Noah Feit/The State) - A construction worked died after falling from the roof of a warehouse, a South Carolina coroner said.
Barron Dee Ford Jr. was part of a work crew installing corrugated metal roof panels on a warehouse Friday, Greenville County Coroner B. Parks Evans, Jr. said in a news release.
While working on the roof of the under construction warehouse, the 22-year-old from Lenoir, North Carolina fell to the ground, according to the release.
He died at the scene, and an autopsy showed Ford suffered blunt force trauma to head and torso, the coroner’s office said.
Information on the distance of the fall was not available.
Evans called the death an accident, but it remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Real estate listings show the warehouse at 315 Tanner Price Way is part of the Garlington North development, WSPA reported.
It is part of a large development that also includes a shopping center and a recently-opened Topgolf facility, according to Upstate Business Journal.
