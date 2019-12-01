Bucks rout Hornets, 137-96; Giannis’ double-double run ends

Bucks: Sterling Brown (right AC joint sprain) and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (stomach illness) remained out of the lineup. Giannis Antetokounmpo twisted his right ankle in the Bucks’ 119-110 victory over Cleveland on Friday and was listed as probable with back soreness but played on the second night of a back-to-back set. “I think he’s like most NBA players; he’s a little banged up and bruised,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He’s in a good place. My guess is the ankle is good, the back is good, the elbow is good, everything.” … Center Dragan Bender was active for Milwaukee after scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the Wisconsin Herd’s 133-115 win over the Erie BayHawks in G-League play on Friday night in Oshkosh. Bender entered Saturday’s game in the third quarter and splashed a 3-pointer for his first points with the Bucks. He finished with 12 points.