BLOG: First Alert for mountain snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While most of us are drying out and enjoying mild temperatures today, cooler air is on the way for tonight and Monday.
There is also an upper level disturbance moving this way. It will bring precipitation to the mountains. That will mean snow showers for a lot of spots in the higher elevations.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Avery County and the southern NC mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Avery, Ashe, Watauga and the Burke and Caldwell mountains. Those all go into effect from 7 p.m. this evening through noon on Tuesday.
Winds will be 20-30mph, with gusts to 40-50mph. Snow accumulations won’t be huge - but enough to potentially disrupt the Monday morning commute. Snow showers are possible from this evening into the day on Monday. Totals will be ½-2” for most. Higher elevations could pick up a bit more. It will be a chilly day too! Highs will only reach the mid 30s. When you factor in the wind, it will feel like the 20s much of the day. Be safe and stay warm!
-Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.