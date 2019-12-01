BLOG: First Alert for mountain snow

Winds will be 20-30mph, with gusts to 40-50mph. Snow accumulations won’t be huge - but enough to potentially disrupt the Monday morning commute. Snow showers are possible from this evening into the day on Monday. Totals will be ½-2” for most. Higher elevations could pick up a bit more. It will be a chilly day too! Highs will only reach the mid 30s. When you factor in the wind, it will feel like the 20s much of the day. Be safe and stay warm!