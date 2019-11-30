96-year-old World War II veteran searching for man who helped save his life

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WYFF) - This Thanksgiving, one man is grateful to be alive.
Homer Bryant was leaving the American Legion in Greenville Saturday when it all happened.
"When I got into my car, I was putting it into reverse and it started rolling backwards,” said Bryant.
Bryant’s 2002 Crown Victoria ended up somehow missing several trees as it rolled down a hill and lodged in a creek in McPherson Park.
Bryant tells WYFF4 that as he was honking his horn and calling for help, a young man with dark hair and glasses ran down from Main street, waded into the creek and tried to remove Bryant from the car. Bryant gave the young man, who he believes to be in his early 20's, his cell phone and told him to call 911.
"He stayed, on the side, wet as could be - and he was determined... until the fire department and the ambulance and the police... I would love to find this young man,” said Bryant, "I wanna thank him!"
The 96-year-old World War II Army veteran is healing from a fractured neck and back.
"We're just blessed beyond measure. I'm just so grateful!” said Sandra Bryant Corn, Bryant's daughter, “This wasn't the way I had envisioned when I was planning Thanksgiving dinner - I wasn't planning this - but I'm so glad that I can, that we have Dad, and that we can celebrate this Thanksgiving with him."
Bryant and his family are thankful for everyone who helped in the rescue, and they hope the mysterious man will come forward.
