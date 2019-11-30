Rain is heading in for another big travel day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another low pressure system is headed our way.
Most of today will remain dry. The mountains could pick up a few showers, however. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Late this afternoon – or more likely this evening, rain will move into the picture. It will last through the night and into the morning on Sunday. Lots of people will be traveling home tomorrow. A First Alert has been issued for the first half of the day. That is when rain chances are the highest. The afternoon should dry out but it could be breezy at times. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be uneventful – unless you live in the mountains. There is the possibility of snow for the higher elevations. An upper level low pressure system could bring in snow showers from the evening all the way into Monday morning. Accumulations are possible.
Outside of the mountains, Monday will be a cool and dry day. Highs will reach the low 50s. Most of the coming week looks quiet too. Highs will range in the low to mid 50s with low chances for rain.
Have a great weekend!
-Meteorologist Leigh Brock
