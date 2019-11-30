Police block entrances to clear up heavy traffic at Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord police blocked entrances at Concord Mills Mall for a time to clear up heavy traffic in the area Friday night.
According to the Concord Police Department, officers blocked the three entrances into Concord Mills Mall from Concord Mills Blvd. The police department took control of the intersections to free up stagnate travel lanes.
Around 7:15 p.m., police tweeted that drivers and shoppers could expect this to continue for 45 minutes. The mall is still open, but resident should expect heavy delays to enter, according to police.
Around 8 p.m., police tweeted that the Concord Transportation Department is actively monitoring traffic signals around the mall and making adjustments “as best they can.”
Police say traffic volume exceeded boulevard and parking lot capacity. Drivers are asked to be patient as they try to get traffic moving again.
