Person killed in southeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed in southeast Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Pebblestone Drive.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
There’s no word on what happened in the incident, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.