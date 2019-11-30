Person killed in southeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

By WBTV Web Staff | November 29, 2019 at 10:46 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 11:19 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed in southeast Charlotte Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Pebblestone Drive.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

There’s no word on what happened in the incident, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

