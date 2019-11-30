Former teacher charged with four counts of child cruelty in Spartanburg County, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - A former teacher has been charged with four counts of child cruelty in Spartanburg County, police say.
Inman police said Brooke Ashleigh Shull, 24, was arrested Tuesday.
Shull taught at Inman Intermediate School, police said.
Authorities say all the incidents involved the same student and were at the school. They did not release any other details.
Spartanburg School District 1 told media outlets that Shull was placed on leave Oct. 28 and later resigned.
The school district also didn't release any additional details on what happened at the school.
It wasn’t known if Shull had a lawyer.
