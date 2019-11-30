Cleveland shelter dogs waiting to be adopted have the best reactions to surprise Thanksgiving dinner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Unfortunately, not all dogs got to spend Thanksgiving around a dining room table surrounded by their “furever” family.
But thanks to generous volunteers and staff, the adoptable pups at City Dogs Cleveland got to enjoy a little taste of home.
On top of multiple breaks outside, the dogs got to chomp down on a dog-friendly Thanksgiving feast with a menu of turkey, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, green beans, gravy, apple, and pumpkin peanut butter cake.
As you can imagine, many of the dogs went crazy for the treat, but City Dogs Cleveland said some of the precious pups actually displayed some dainty table manners.
The shelter said anyone looking for another mouth to feed before the rest of the holidays should consider adopting a city dog.
