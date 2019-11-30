Charlotte shops gearing up for Small Business Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Black Friday, while crowds swarm the malls, some local shops are ramping up for their big day.
Small Business Saturday is a chance for locally-owned and operated businesses to get the word out about their products.
More than 200 local shops and 70 places to eat and drink will be participating in South End Small Business Saturday. Camden Road will shut down for pop up shops and stores will keep their doors wide open for holiday shoppers.
“Especially with South End blowing up, it’s nice to have these tight knit businesses," Meghan, who works at Lincoln’s Haberdashery, said.
Coffee, pastries, wine and beer fill the shelves at Lincoln’s Haberdashery, but it’s the homey feel that keeps people coming back.
“A lot of the customers that we have, they’re regulars and come in very often so it’s nice to have that relationship with them,” she said.
Some Black Friday shoppers skipped the online options to check out boutiques like Girl Tribe.
“I want to buy this because I see it in person and I get to try it on,” shopper Blythe Barrington-Hughes said.
Girl Tribe co-owner Carrie Barker says they use the popularity of social media and online shopping to their advantage.
“If you see something online and you have to have it right away sometime’s she’ll buy right online, but do in-store pickup and then pick up a few other things while she’s in store,” Barker said.
The store opened five years ago on Small Business Saturday.
According to the National Federation of Independent Business, the day drove nearly $18 billion in spending last year.
“I think it encourages people to come out and shop small and not necessarily depend on a discount, like you’re really supporting the local economy,” Barker said.
Shop owners hope to build on that momentum this year.
“Put their dollars where their mouth is,” she said.
Camden Road will shut down for the festival Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the fun will wrap up with the Christmas Tree lighting at Atherton Mill at 5:30 p.m.
There will also be free trolley rides throughout the district so you can check out all the local spots participating.
