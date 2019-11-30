Charleston man accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man has been charged after police say he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl on Thanksgiving.
Kevin J. McGuire Jr. , 38, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
At 12 p.m. Thursday, the girl was visiting with McGuire’s 6-year-old niece at a neighbor’s house. The pair were playing around when McGuire’s neice left the house and left the victim alone with McGuire, according to the affidavit.
The victim was on her back on her friend’s bed when McGuire came into the room and tickled her over her crotch, the affidavit stated. McGuire then briefly performed oral sex on the girl and told her not to tell her parents, according to the affidavit.
The victim then went home and told her 12-year-old brother what happened, who advised the girl to tell their mom. The mother then contacted police.
The victim described McGuire to the investigators and told them the three were playing “rocketship” when it happened, according to the affidavit.
McGuire maintained during his interview with investigators that he had only played the game with the girl by throwing her up and down. He claimed he didn’t remember for sure if he was ever alone in the room with the victim, according to the affidavit.
In a hearing Friday morning, his bond was denied.
