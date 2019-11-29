Third flu-related death reports in N.C. this season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina health officials have announced the third reported flu-related death of the 2019-2020 flu season.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ weekly flu report, the death took place during the week of Nov. 17-23.
Two of this season’s victims were 65 years old or older while the third was between 25-49 years old.
Health officials said 208 people died during last year’s flu season. Of those 208 deaths, 133 were people age 65 and older and five were under the age of 18.
In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring with activity usually peaking in January or February. The following precautions should be taken to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses:
- Stay home when sick until fever-free for at least 24 hours
- Wash hands frequently, preferably with soap and water
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly
Flu vaccinations are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. To find a flu vaccine near you, visit flu.nc.gov.
