Teen victim reportedly ‘fine’ after east Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A residential fire in east Charlotte left one family fleeing from their home and a teenager inside of the house with burns as a result of the blaze.
The incident occurred on Santa Cruz Trail, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Initial reports suggested that the victim had suffered serious injuries.
A later discussion with the family, however, confirmed that the teen would be okay and that the burns were limited to the victim’s arms.
An initial investigation into the matter found that there was an estimated loss of $50,000 in damages due to what appeared to be an electrical problem.
No further information has been released at this time and the fire was reportedly controlled within minutes of first responders arriving at the scene.
