1 shot, killed in domestic incident on Thanksgiving in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a female victim was shot and killed in a domestic incident in Charlotte on Thanksgiving night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Krupa Court around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service, and found a female in an apartment complex with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead by hospital staff. Her name has not been released, and police have not indicated how old the female victim was.
Police say responding officers detained a person of interest at the residence, and that no additional suspects are being sought at this time.
Initial information gathered at the scene indicates that this incident is domestic related, according to CMPD.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
