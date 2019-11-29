SC Highway Patrol trooper’s car, truck collide on I-77 in Chester, sheriff says

CHESTER, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - A South Carolina law enforcement officer’s patrol car collided with a truck Friday on Interstate-77 in Chester County, officials said.
The crash happened around 6:30 a..m. near mile marker 62 of I-77 northbound, said Max Dorsey, Chester County Sheriff.
The sheriff’s office responded to the crash and conducted the investigation because the collision involved a highway patrol officer, Dorsey said.
The trooper was finishing a traffic stop in an unrelated incident when the trooper’s vehicle crashed with the truck as the trooper was merging into traffic on I-77, Dorsey said.
Neither the truck driver nor the trooper sustained serious injuries, Dorsey said. The truck driver was taken to a medical center for evaluation as a precaution, Dorsey said.
No citations were issued but the the trooper was determined to be at fault in the collision, Dorsey said.
Richburg Fire-Rescue and Chester County Emergency Management responded to the crash scene, along with medical and law enforcement officials, said Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management Director.
About 125 gallons of diesel fuel from the truck was spilled during the crash, Murphy said. Chester officials contacted the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, Murphy said. DHEC is responsible for cleaning the spill, Murphy said.
One lane of the highway was blocked during the incident response, officials said.
