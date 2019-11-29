Police respond after fight breaks out at Carolina Place Mall on Black Friday

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police responded after two groups of people got into a fight at Carolina Place Mall on Black Friday, officials said.
According to the Pineville Police Department, the incident happened inside the mall on Carolina Place Parkway around 4:40 p.m.
Officers responded to a fight in progress call involving two unidentified groups. Pineville officers who were working off-duty at the mall, arrived within seconds and both groups left immediately.
Police say that any report of someone in the group flashing a handgun is UNCONFIRMED at this time. Many people on social media reached out to WBTV about those reports in particular.
A few of the stores in the immediate area were placed on temporary lockdown, however that lockdown was lifted after the entire mall was swept and deemed safe by Pineville Police and Mall Security.
Police are investigating the fight call at this time however, they say the mall is open for businesses as usual.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
