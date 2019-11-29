Person seriously injured in reported stabbing in Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person was seriously injured in a reported stabbing in Charlotte Thursday night.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the incident happened on Boone Street.
Officials say one person was taken to the hospital from the scene with serious injuries.
There’s no word on what took place, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
