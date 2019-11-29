Man who was shot, paralyzed on previous Thanksgiving participates in Thanksgiving Day Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Greg McKee is thankful, including at his job.
“I could either ‘poor pitiful me,’ and sulk in my bedroom every day, or I can get out and support family,” he says, sitting within the conference room of his Charlotte office.
And now, he is not only focusing on being thankful because it is Thanksgiving, but because he is thankful to be alive, as this holiday marks four years since he was shot in the back and paralyzed by two men at an I-85 rest stop bathroom.
“Reliving the anniversary every year is kind of a torturous situation,” McKee says.
It is why he chooses to frame the week differently.
“I ended up on the bathroom floor,” he says. “I got up from the bathroom floor.”
It is all about looking forward from there, and seeing the positive. This year, that positive included McKee and his friends in Charlotte’s Rollin’ Hornets basketball team making their way through the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Uptown.
“I guess in parts that it’s only been four years, for the parade, that I’m strong enough, that I’ve got the equipment to be able to do the event,” he says.
The team has been a huge support for him, the last four years.
“We go to basketball, no matter what our disability is, we’re normal,” he says.
Now, on this holiday, they are helping to make it mean something joyful, something full of thanksgiving, for this survivor, and his family.
“Life is what it is,” McKee says. “I’m very much a ‘where am I, where are we going’ type of outlook.”
Watch this story tonight on WBTV News at 11 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.