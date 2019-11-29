1 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County Friday afternoon.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Zoar Road near Brocks Mill Road, 2.3 miles east of Chesterfield around 3 p.m.
A 25-year-old man was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang south on Zoar Road. The other person was driving a 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck east on Snow Hill Road.
The pickup truck driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and didn’t yield the right of way at a stop sign when the Mustang crashed into the truck.
The pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. This person has not been identified. The Mustang driver was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened. He was injured and taken to the hospital.
There were no charges in this crash, and no further information was released.
