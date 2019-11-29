First Alert Sunday as rain moves in this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies develop tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees by daybreak Friday. We look to stay dry for Friday, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures around 60 degrees.
Saturday will start off with morning low temperatures around 40 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies during the day, and the chance for scattered rain in the mountains. Saturday will be a cooler day, with high temperatures around 57 degrees.
Rain showers will continue to increase Saturday night into Sunday, making for a “First Alert Day” for Sunday, as rain could impact your weekend plans or travel.
Sunday high temperatures will be around 62 degrees. Rain is expected to taper off by late Sunday, yet the North Carolina mountains may see a transition to snow Sunday night into early Monday, which could cause some slick spots on area roads for the NC mountains and foothills.
Beside the chance for some scattered snow in the NC mountains on Monday, drier weather is expected for Tuesday through Thursday, before some late day rain chances return for next Friday. High temperatures will generally stay in the mid-50s Monday through Friday of next week.
Enjoy the rest of your Thanksgiving Weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
