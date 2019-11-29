First Alert: Holiday weekend turns wet

Rain is possible mainly north of I-40 tomorrow before midday with showers becoming widespread as the sunset. With cloud cover and the chance for rain in place, look for temperatures to hit the mid to upper 50s across the WBTV viewing area. Anticipate a wet end to your Saturday along with a rather damp and dready start to your Sunday as steady showers will continue to move in from west to east during the overnight hours. While no severe storms are expected, heavy downpours early Sunday morning are possible. The will start tapering off during the later of half of the Panther's home game early Sunday afternoon.