First Alert: Holiday weekend turns wet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy as moisture gradually moves back into the Carolinas from the west tonight into tomorrow with a cold front bringing widespread rain to our area early Sunday.
The passage of that cold front has triggered a First Alert for Sunday. After hitting highs in the mid to upper 50s today, an increase in clouds will keep overnight lows in the lower 40s across the Piedmont and upper 30s in the mountains. The holiday weekend will feature the opportunity for rain showers starting tomorrow, however, the bulk of the rain holds off until Sunday morning.
Rain is possible mainly north of I-40 tomorrow before midday with showers becoming widespread as the sunset. With cloud cover and the chance for rain in place, look for temperatures to hit the mid to upper 50s across the WBTV viewing area. Anticipate a wet end to your Saturday along with a rather damp and dready start to your Sunday as steady showers will continue to move in from west to east during the overnight hours. While no severe storms are expected, heavy downpours early Sunday morning are possible. The will start tapering off during the later of half of the Panther's home game early Sunday afternoon.
Behind the rain, expect clearing skies and the arrival colder conditions. Additional moisture on the back side of the front and strong northwesterly flow will provide the opportunity for snowfall across the mountains early Monday morning.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.