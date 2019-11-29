Donations pouring in for SFA senior, his family after his game-winning shot vs Duke

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In the wake of Stephen F. Austin State University’s amazing buzzer-beating win over No. 1 ranked Duke, the college set up a Go Fund Me Account for Nathan Bain’s family, which lost almost everything when Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas.
As of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Go Fund Me page had raised $37,683 of the goal of $50,000. Donations are pouring in, and a total of 1,031 people have donated so far. SFA’s Office of Compliance set up the God Fund Me page.
The Go Fund Me page has photos of the damage that was done to the church.
Going into Tuesday’s game against Duke, SFA was the 28-point underdog. In the last seconds of overtime, Bain, a senior, hit a runaway game-winning layup that gave the Lumberjacks their first-ever win against an AP No. 1 team. They won by a score of 85-83.
“My thought was to run as fast as I can and put it in the hole so we could get out of here,” Bain said. “It was a feeling of disbelief. I didn’t know if I got it up in time. I didn’t look at the rim. I saw my teammates coming to me and I was like, ‘We won the game!’”
The Go Fund Me page stated that SFA is accepting donations of all dollar amounts, which will be sent directly to Bain’s family.
Many of the donations included messages of encouragement.
One person said, “I am an avid Duke fan, but congrats Bains! And congrats to your family, your church, and your school, too! Way to go America!
Another person said, “Happy to help those in need. And thanks for beating Duke.”
“Thanks so much for looking a Leviathan in the eye and then, with your sweet shooter’s touch, freeing college basketball from the tyranny, oppression, and villainy that is Duke basketball!” one person said. “In all seriousness, it’s an honor to chip in to help you and your family rebuild your parish stronger than ever. Cheering for you both on and off the court.”
According to a previous KTRE story, Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Aug. 24. It lingered over the island for more than 24 hours.
Bain had already returned to Nacogdoches for the beginning of SFA practice. His father, mother, and siblings were back home in Freeport. It seemed okay at first but the longer the storm stayed the worse it got for the Bain family and many of his friends. Dorian would go down as the most intense hurricane on record to hit the island and is regarded as the worst natural disaster in the country’s history.
Bain’s family lost their home and almost everything they owned. His father is a minister, and his church was a total loss. A school his parents ran in the Freeport area also suffered major damage.
As much as Bain wanted to go back home his family insisted he finish school. The 6-foot-6 senior forward stayed and had dedicated this season to the Bahamas and raising awareness for what is going on there.
Minus a deep run in the NCAA National Tournament, this win will easily be the biggest in the history of the SFA program. It is hard to argue for a better person to have hit the winning shot.
“He has had so much adversity in his life,” said SFA head basketball coach Kyle Keller said. “His family has been through so much adversity. If anyone deserved it, he did. You dream about that as a kid and he was able to experience that.”
Click here to donate.
