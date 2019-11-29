Beware of the Grinch: theft up across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department plans on having a larger presence in retail areas over the holidays
“A lot of times we may not know how many crimes that actually prevented,” Captain Brian Sanders said.
But it’s impossible for them to prevent everything.
Take the Southpark Mall area for just the last week. In total there were 18 reported larceny cases, eight from the mall alone including Macy’s and Sunglass Hut.
Local stores like Jesse Brown’s Outdoors were also hit.
“There are bad actors out there that are trying to take advantage of any store and our generosity,” Jesse Brown’s Outdoors General Manager Wes Lawson said.
According to the police report the suspects stole a pair of North Face jackets.
Lawson told WBTV they try and combat theft with kindness and by keeping a close eye on suspicious activity. He said they also get the word out among their colleagues.
“Odds are if it’s happening to us it’s happening to someone else so we want to let our other friends know what’s going on,” Lawson said.
Just down the road at an apartment complex there was another string of break ins. Five cars were broken into in this gated garage. The thief made off with a couple of laptops, an iPad, sunglasses and golf clubs.
According to CMPD’s third quarter crime report released in September larcenies from cars are up by five percent over last year and larcenies overall are up 4.3 percent.
They say there are a number of ways to protect yourself but here are three keys.
1. Don’t leave your packages unattended when you’re shopping.
2. Close your door, lock your car, roll your window up.
3. Have somebody retrieve the package that’s shipped to you if you’re not home.
