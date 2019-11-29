All cats adopted before Thanksgiving at local shelter, animal services says

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All of the cats at an animal shelter in Iredell County were adopted before Thanksgiving.
According to Iredell County Animal Services, all of the shelter’s cats were adopted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, the shelter showed immense appreciation for the community, that pulled together to help get all of the cats with colds out of the shelter.
“We could not have found all of those babies homes without you!,” the post read.
