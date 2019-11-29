All cats adopted before Thanksgiving at local shelter, animal services says

All cats adopted before Thanksgiving at local shelter, animal services says
According to Iredell County Animal Services, all of the shelter’s cats were adopted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. (Source: Iredell County Animal Services)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 28, 2019 at 10:18 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 10:18 PM

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All of the cats at an animal shelter in Iredell County were adopted before Thanksgiving.

According to Iredell County Animal Services, all of the shelter’s cats were adopted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

ALL OF OUR CATS HAVE BEEN ADOPTED!!! A huge thank you to our amazing community for pulling together to help us get all...

Posted by Iredell County Animal Services on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

In a Facebook post, the shelter showed immense appreciation for the community, that pulled together to help get all of the cats with colds out of the shelter.

“We could not have found all of those babies homes without you!,” the post read.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.