88-year-old man reported missing from Mint Hill, Silver Alert issued

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for an 88-year-old man who was reported missing from Mint Hill Wednesday night.
According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 88-year-old Charles Richard Stark, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Stark is described as a white male, standing 5′7″and weighing 130 pounds with long gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker jacket, a blue striped shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. Officials say Stark also wears glasses.
Officials gave a vehicle description of a red 2013 Lexus CT2, with Florida license plate: GJZU38.
Anyone with information about Charles Richard Stark should call the Mint Hill Police Department at 911 or 704-889-2231.
