VIDEO: Blitzen spotted checking out downtown Wilmington eatery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Oh, hey deer! It looks like Blitzen was scoping out parts of downtown Wilmington to prepare Santa for the big night.
He almost stopped by Rooster & The Crow in Chandlers Warf to get some lunch Tuesday, but decided he’d wait for the other reindeer to join.
Instead, Blitzen ran down the street and flew back to the North Pole to report what he had seen around town.
Wilmington Water Tours posted on Facebook that they also spotted the deer along the Riverwalk and said it jumped over the railings and into the Cape Fear River.
