Person seriously injured in Charlotte shooting on Thanksgiving Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Charlotte on Thanksgiving Day.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to North Sharon Amity Road around 5 p.m. in reference to an assault with deadly weapon with injury call.
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
