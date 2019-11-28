Person seriously injured in Charlotte shooting on Thanksgiving Day

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to North Sharon Amity Road around 5 p.m. in reference to an assault with deadly weapon with injury call. (Source: Jordan Sawyers/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 28, 2019 at 6:18 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 6:41 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Charlotte on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to North Sharon Amity Road around 5 p.m. in reference to an assault with deadly weapon with injury call.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on what happened in the shooting, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

