Online Thanksgiving grocery shopping is a growing trend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly everything you do is online – and this year, this includes a growing number of people grocery shopping online for Thanksgiving.
More people appreciate the convenience of it, yet others still love the old-fashioned way of getting in the car and going to store. There is no right or wrong way, but many have an opinion about shopping for food online.
Grocery shopping can sometimes be a pain.
“Depending on your lifestyle and where you’re at and if you have kids, it’s a hassle. It’s a hassle to bring kids," said Natalie Sexton, who prefers going to the store.
Getting groceries for Thanksgiving dinner can be an even bigger monster.
“It is a little crowded, I wasn’t anticipating that,” said Donna Grant, who needs to feel the produce before actually buying it.
“It’s hassle to try to sit there and try to shop around the crowds, while getting all of the ingredients you need and keeping track of your list,” Sexton continued.
Now that there’s two ways to get the job done, we went in search of finding out which way was better.
“The online is kind of for the younger people. I like to come in and I like to see the food that I’m buying,” said Kanesha Burks.
Burks says she’s more of a traditional girl and prefers to go into the store to grab a cart. You can tell that by the old-fashioned grocery list she’s carried into the store.
“This is a list that I wrote at work,” she laughed.
Sexton and Grant say there’s no need to adjust to the new wave of ordering online for their supermarket needs. The fact of the matter is, they’re just that particular – it doesn’t matter that you can get a list of things at the store just by simply clicking a button.
“Having the opportunity to walk around the grocery store, touch and feel your groceries and select the groceries that you want,” Sexton added.
“I like to pick out my own stuff. Then I might change my mind too. Maybe something is on sale so it’s the benefit of being here in person,” said Grant.
WBTV’s Bria Bell didn’t come across anyone who used the same-day grocery delivery service offered by Publix, which was kind of the point. They were all at home waiting for their order.
Next year, Sexton said she might be one of those people just for the luxury of staying comfortable at home.
“I’m a huge fan of convenience,” said Sexton.
But not Burks.
“No, no, no ma’am,” confirmed Burks.
She will stay true to her preferred method and only consider online shopping when it comes to clothes.
“Maybe for what’s on my body, but not in my body,” said Burks.
If you’re really running behind and have to pick up food, ordering online isn’t an available option everywhere on actual Thanksgiving.
