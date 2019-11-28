Man recovering from addiction spends Thanksgiving serving others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you helped prepare the Thanksgiving feast you know the grocery bill can be steep -- and not everyone in our community can afford to have one.
But there’s one place that for over 80 years has made sure Thanksgiving turkey was served up to people who need it: the Charlotte Rescue Mission.
The meal they serve is one with table clothes, glassware and delicious food, but is about much more than just getting a meal on Thanksgiving -- it’s about serving neighbors selflessly.
And the people doing the serving make this Thanksgiving meal extra specia.
OMAR JARAMILLO (HAR-A-MEE-OH), RESIDENT AT REBOUND RESCUE MISSION:
“As far as helping people I don’t even know and will probably never see again to do something like that for someone it gives me a heart filled with joy and I guess that’s what the holidays are all about," said Omar Jaramillo, a resident at Rebound, a program with the Charlotte Rescue Mission helping men overcome addiction.
About 600 people were served a Thanksgiving feast from all backgrounds at the Charlotte Rescue Mission today.
“It’s truly a season of giving,” said Rachel DiBattista, with the Charlotte Rescue Mission.
All that giving kicked off bright and early at 4:30 a.m. for people like Omar, who wanted to give to anyone who came through the door.
“Everyone has struggles and helping other people out just like me, we’re all the same,” said Jaramillo.
Jaramillo himself just recently came through the same door.
He was battling with addiction, impacting his relationships and school, and knew he had to change.
“I was drinking a little bit too much," said Jaramillo. “I bought a plane ticket and flew out here, was just taking a leap of faith out into the unknown.”
That was two months ago.
Now, Omar is a resident in recovery.
But serving for Thanksgiving was entirely his choice, he did not have to serve anyone but chose to spend his day that way.
“The fact that they want to be involved in this and give back says a lot," said DiBattista.
“That’s straight love and joy coming from everyone around the city to help people who are less fortunate and maybe they had it made but at some point in time their life just came crumbling down," said Jaramillo. “It shows you can have a second chance or still have fun on holidays when your family is not around.”
The Rescue Mission also gave away over 5,000 turkeys and food boxes for people to have Thanksgiving in their own homes.
Many of you donated pies and food and money to them to make that giving possible.
