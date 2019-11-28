Hornets beat Pistons for 8th straight time, 102-101

Hornets: Center Cody Zeller didn't play after a left hip injury in Monday's 117-100 loss at Miami. It was the second game this season that Zeller has missed; he missed the Oct. 25 loss to Minnesota due to personal reasons. Since Zeller's rookie year of 2013-14 when he played in all 82 games, he has missed 20, nine, 20, 49 and 33 games, respectively, in the previous five seasons.