A glorious start to Thanksgiving followed by a sloppy ending

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain moved out earlier on Wednesday, but then the wind moved in! Not for everybody, but a high wind warning is in effect for our mountain counties overnight and through midday Thursday for gusts as high as 65mph! Fortunately, not much cold air is packed in behind this frontal boundary, so it’s all about the wind only, not so much wind chill.
As said, even behind this front, temperatures will remain at or above average highs for this time of the year with your holiday highs remaining close to 60 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s until Sunday morning when rain arrives across the region, temperatures will only drop into the mid 40s Sunday morning.
In the meantime, your Thanksgiving Thursday looks wonderful with tons of sun and the Thanksgiving Day parade uptown Charlotte at 9:00am will see temperatures in the upper 40s, rising into the lower 50s by the time Santa Clause arrives at the end of it.
Happy Thanksgiving and stay safe!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.