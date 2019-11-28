Calming winds, sunshine abound through Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday

You'll notice a gradual increase in cloud cover Saturday as warm front impacts the areas ahead of our next chance of rain. Rain showers will likely move into the Carolinas from west to east Saturday evening carrying over into the Sunday morning. With the majority of the rain showers expected during the latter part of your weekend, we've issued a First Alert to help you plan ahead. While this frontal passage isn't expected to produce severe storms, this round of rain will be steady and could turn heavy in some locations before making its exit Sunday afternoon.