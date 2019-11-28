Calming winds, sunshine abound through Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanksgiving Day begins with rather brisk conditions under partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds in the higher elevations will slowly subside into the afternoon hours. Today's temperatures are starting out in the 40s across the Piedmont and 30s in the mountains.
If you plan to attend the Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade you'll need a jacket. Despite the prevalence of sunshine temperatures will be slow to climb out of the 40s for the first part of the day.
Highs will eventually reach the low 60s across the Charlotte Metro area today under mostly sunny skies.
Black Friday temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 30s under mostly clear skies, so be sure to bundle up if you plan on shopping early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.
You'll notice a gradual increase in cloud cover Saturday as warm front impacts the areas ahead of our next chance of rain. Rain showers will likely move into the Carolinas from west to east Saturday evening carrying over into the Sunday morning. With the majority of the rain showers expected during the latter part of your weekend, we've issued a First Alert to help you plan ahead. While this frontal passage isn't expected to produce severe storms, this round of rain will be steady and could turn heavy in some locations before making its exit Sunday afternoon.
After the rain, expect a significant drop temperatures into Monday. Early model indications call for the decent chance of snow in the mountains early Monday morning. We'll continue to fine tune the forecast for frozen precipitation as more data comes in.
Have a Happy Thanksgiving Day,
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
