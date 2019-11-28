Brooks, Michigan upset No. 6 UNC 73-64 in Battle 4 Atlantis

UNC: The Tar Heels entered the game ranked seventh in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency by allowing 87.5 points per 100 possessions, along with being the national leader in rebounding margin. But they struggled for stops, while Michigan controlled the paint (32-24 points in the paint) and the Tar Heels earned only a 36-34 edge on the glass. It was a sign that the Tar Heels still have plenty to figure out with a revamped roster from last year.