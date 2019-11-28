AAA warns drivers and drinkers about ‘Drinksgiving’ and ‘Blackout Wednesday’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is what some consider a popular party night, perhaps more than New Year's Eve.
AAA says 'Blackout Wednesday' or 'Drinksgiving' has become popular because most people have Thanksgiving off and college students are home for the holiday.
In 2018, AAA says the NCDOT reported more than 200 crashes and seven deaths related to alcohol. AAA suggests avoiding driving on Wednesday night if you don't have to, but also to call police if you suspect someone is drinking and driving.
If you yourself plan to drink, make sure to use a designated driver or use Uber or Lyft.
