Wednesday showers then Thanksgiving sunshine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large scale storm system is rumbling across the country spreading heavy snow across the high plains and a tornado threat in the lower Mississippi Valley. Fortunately for us it will only result in brief rain and showers Wednesday morning.
Thus, if you have travel plans and would prefer to avoid rain-soaked roads, you’ll either want to head out in the predawn hours before it arrives, or wait until midday after the rain moves east and fizzles.
Looking beyond, Thanksgiving looks glorious! Tons of sunshine will grace the day with seasonally cool temperatures.
Lows will be around 40 degrees, with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s to around 50 during the Thanksgiving Day Parade in uptown Charlotte. Highs will peak in the low 60s.
Black Friday also looks similarly delightful for shoppers out and about looking for deals.
Next chance of rain arrives Sunday morning.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
