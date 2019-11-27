Teen shoots self after she drops gun in shooting accident at Clemson University range, official says

PENDLETON, S.C. (WYFF) - A teenager remains hospitalized Monday, a day after a shooting accident near Clemson University, according to a university representative.
Vice President for University Relations Mark Land said the accident was reported to university police at about 9 a.m. Sunday at the Pickens Bend shooting range, on Pickens Bend Range Drive off State Road, near Fants Grove Church.
The incident happened while a shooting club from Anderson was renting the facility, Land said.
An 18-year-old female was shot in the foot and taken to a local hospital, Land said. The teen’s name and the hospital was not released.
Clemson University police investigated the incident and have determined the shooting was accidental, Land said.
The teen accidentally dropped the shotgun she was shooting as during the club’s activities, according to Land.
When the shotgun hit the ground, it discharged and struck the teen in the foot, Land said.
The club’s coaches and others were there at the time of the accident, according to Land.
The range is operated by the university’s department of parks, recreation and tourism management but also is used by the public, Land said.
