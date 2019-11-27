Some rain before a nice Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re tracking a few widely-separated rain showers that will linger through the morning and midday hours on today as a weak cool front moves through the region.
Today remains mild, with high temperatures holding in the mid 60s. While roads will be wet for a time early today, the actual amount of rain expected is very small and it will be gone this afternoon followed clearing skies and colder temperatures near 40° Thanksgiving morning.
A gusty breeze will kick up behind the front, with gusts to near 50 mph in the mountains, though gusts will be considerably lower around Charlotte and the Piedmont
Thanksgiving Day looks good. There will still be a bit of a breeze around early in the day, but that will be offset by mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Black Friday will be dry with chilly daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon readings in the upper 50s
A more important wet-weather system looks to impact the back end of the holiday weekend with rain that could be considerably heavier than what we get today. At this point, rain is forecast to arrive late Saturday and linger through about the first half of Sunday before we dry out for the afternoon.
The early call for Saturday is for an afternoon temperature close to 60° and we could wind up in the middle 60s Sunday before much chillier air arrives for Monday. The rain may actually end as snow in the mountains late Sunday into early Monday.
Hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
